Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Oscar-Nominated Director Simon Lereng Wilmont On Working With Ukrainian Kids In ‘A House Made Of Splinters’: It’s All About Understanding “Their Hopes, Dreams, Fears”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Seth Rogen Calls Negative Film Reviews “Devastating”: “I Know People Who Never Recover From It”

Seth Rogen
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Seth Rogen has made some critically-acclaimed movies like The Fabelmans and has starred in some not-so-great films throughout his career. The actor is now opening up about how reading opinions from film critics can be very hurtful.

“I think if most critics knew how much it hurt the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things,” he said on the Diary of a CEO podcast. “It’s devastating. I know people who never recover from it honestly, years, decades of being hurt. It’s very personal… It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad. That’s something that people carry with them, literally, their entire lives and I get why. It f****ing sucks.”

Related Story

Seth Rogen Says Marvel Films Are "Just Not For Me"

One of the films that received a lot of negative reviews was 2011’s The Green Hornet. However, Rogen said that box office results were the silver lining among the negative feedback from critics.

“For Green Hornet, the reviews were coming out and it was pretty bad,” Rogen said. “People just kind of hated it. It seemed like a thing people were taking joy in disliking a lot. But it opened to like $35 million, which was the biggest opening weekend I’d ever been associated with at that point. It did pretty well. That’s what’s nice sometimes. You can grasp for some sense of success at times.”

It was the reviews for The Interview he was more upset about as it felt like a “personal rejection” to him being a producer and director of the comedy.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad