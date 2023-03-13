Skip to main content
All3Media’s Objective Media Group Sets Up Label With Viacom International Studios UK Exec Oliver Wright

Seth Meyers Asks “Jackals” To Crowdsource ‘Corrections’ Emmy Submission

Late Night with Seth Meyers segment Corrections, a weekly summation of all of the things that the NBC late-night show has got wrong that week, is asking viewers for help to determine its Emmy submission.

The skit has been Emmy nominated twice for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series twice, in 2021 and 2022, but lost out both times to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which airs on Apple.

Now, Meyers is asking fans of Corrections, otherwise known as Jackals, for help to decide which episode to send to Emmy voters.

“Now’s a good time to remind you that Corrections is twice Emmy nominated and you just can’t take that away. No matter how bad it gets. We get to say that forever. I’ve been told in both times we’ve never won but we have finished second both times,” Meyers joked.

“We have to pick an episode to submit to Emmy voters. The way it works is we pick what we think is the best Correction, we submit it and voters receive a link to the nominees who are chosen. Then those links are sent to the voters at large and then Carpool Karaoke wins,” he added.

Head to @seacaptainpolls if you want to help decide which episode of Corrections should lose out to Carpool Karaoke this year.

Meyers, who moved into the main late-night Emmy conversation last year with a nomination in Outstanding Variety Talk Series, told Deadline last year that he was surprised that Corrections was nominated.

“James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke might be the John Oliver of shortform,” he added, pointing to the Last Week Tonight host’s dominant run in the main late-night category.

