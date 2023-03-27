Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Janine Shalom Dies: Veteran Theater Publicist Was 63

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms Start Of Layoffs, With Three Rounds Of Cuts Expected Before Summer
Read the full story

Series Mania Winner ‘Under Control’: Federation Studios Nabs Sales Rights

Series Mania kicks off
Arnaud Loots

Federation Studios has nabbed worldwide distribution rights to French political comedy and Series Mania winner Under Control.

The six-part series took home the award for Best Series in the French category at the Lille festival last week. Federation, which had Bardot and Six Women in competition for the same award, will now take it to the international market.

It follows Marie Tessier, a 45-year-old director of the fictional NGO Doctors of the World, who is appointed France’s Secretary of State, just as five Europeans, including two French people, are taken hostage by terrorists in Sahel. She immediately goes rogue while striving to make it look like everything’s under control.

The show is produced by Ex Nihilo and written by Charly Delward in collaboration with Erwan Le Duc and César Award nominee Benjamin Charbit. Cast includes Léa Drucker (War of the Worlds, The Bureau), Samir Guesmi (SpiralThe Returned) and Laurent Stocker.

In France, it’s due to begin on Arte, and conversations are underway for distribution elsewhere.

Other winners at Series Mania included International Competition winner The Actor from Iran and Blackwater from Sweden, which took home the International Panorama gong. Michael Sheen, Ernesto Contreras, Margot Bancilhon and John Kâre Raake were among the other winners.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad