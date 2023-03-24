Series Mania Festival 2023 Winners Announced

With Series Mania 2023 coming to a close, the event’s founder and general director Laurence Herszberg announced the winners of the Series Mania Festival today.

”We would first like to thank the public and the professionals who attended this edition, which brought together more than 85,000 participants for the Festival and 3,800 participants from 64 countries for the Forum. We are delighted to announce our prize list and figures that have far exceeded our expectations,” said Herszberg.

With the rise of streaming across the world, Series Mania has become one of the most attractive events in the global TV calendar. It’s largely looked at as a place where writers, distributors and producers can liase with each other in a less formal setting than compared to a TV sales market. It includes not just the festival, the Forum, key conferences, keynotes, and pitching sessions.

This year the festival screened 54 unreleased series, with 32 world premieres and 10 international premieres. It opened with the world premiere of Cédric Klapisch’s French series Greek Salad, from Prime Video.

The closing series was Netflix’s world premiere of Anna Winger’s Transatlantic, which stars Gillian Jacobs, Corey Stoll, Gregory Montel and Lucas Englander.

WINNERS

International competition

Grand Prize

The Actor (Iran)

Best Writing

John Kâre Raake (main writer), Linn-Jeanethe Kyed for The Fortresss (Norway)

Best Actress

Margot Bancilhon in Haven of Grace (France)

Best Actor

Michael Sheen in Best Interests (UK)

International Panorama

Best Series

Blackwater (Sweden)

Best Directing

Ernesto Contreras for Tengo que morir todas las noches (Mexico)

Best Actress

Rotem Sela and Gal Malka in A Body That Works (Israel)

Best Actor

Eran Naim in Innermost (Germany-Israel)

Student award for Best Series

Funny Woman (UK)

French Competition

Best Series​

Under Control

Best Actress

Clémentine Célarié in Six Women

Best Actor

Carel Brown in Aspergirl

Best Original Score

Maud Geffray, Rebeka Warrior for Split

Short Films Competition

Best Series

Autodefensa (Spain)

Comedies Competition

Best Series by a high school students Jury of the Hauts-de-France

Rictus (France)

Public Award

Best Series:

Little Bird