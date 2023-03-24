Series Mania Festival 2023 Winners Announced

With Series Mania 2023 coming to a close, the event’s founder and general director Laurence Herszberg announced the winners of the Series Mania Festival today.
”We would first like to thank the public and the professionals who attended this edition, which brought together more than 85,000 participants for the Festival and 3,800 participants from 64 countries for the Forum. We are delighted to announce our prize list and figures that have far exceeded our expectations,” said Herszberg.
With the rise of streaming across the world, Series Mania has become one of the most attractive events in the global TV calendar. It’s largely looked at as a place where writers, distributors and producers can liase with each other in a less formal setting than compared to a TV sales market. It includes not just the festival, the Forum, key conferences, keynotes, and pitching sessions.
This year the festival screened 54 unreleased series, with 32 world premieres and 10 international premieres. It opened with the world premiere of Cédric Klapisch’s French series Greek Salad, from Prime Video.
The closing series was Netflix’s world premiere of Anna Winger’s Transatlantic, which stars Gillian Jacobs, Corey Stoll, Gregory Montel and Lucas Englander.
WINNERS
International competition
Grand Prize
The Actor (Iran)
Best Writing
John Kâre Raake (main writer), Linn-Jeanethe Kyed for The Fortresss (Norway)
Best Actress
Margot Bancilhon in Haven of Grace (France)
Best Actor
Michael Sheen in Best Interests (UK)
International Panorama
Best Series
Blackwater (Sweden)
Best Directing
Ernesto Contreras for Tengo que morir todas las noches (Mexico)
Best Actress
Rotem Sela and Gal Malka in A Body That Works (Israel)
Best Actor
Eran Naim in Innermost (Germany-Israel)
Student award for Best Series
Funny Woman (UK)
French Competition
Best Series
Under Control
Best Actress
Clémentine Célarié in Six Women
Best Actor
Carel Brown in Aspergirl
Best Original Score
Maud Geffray, Rebeka Warrior for Split
Short Films Competition
Best Series
Autodefensa (Spain)
Comedies Competition
Best Series by a high school students Jury of the Hauts-de-France
Rictus (France)
Public Award
Best Series:
Little Bird
