Sean Lampkin Dies: ‘Martin’ Sitcom Bar Owner Was 54

Sean Lampkin, best known for his role as bar owner Nipsey on 1990s sitcom Martin, has died at the age of 54. He died last Wednesday in his sleep from unknown causes, according to friend Marsel Watts.

“My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” Watts wrote.

“BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and the shooter in Life,” she added. “He was a black belt in karate too. He worked for Martin Lawrence for decades as his right hand man. No Martin without Sean.”

Memnar Grayton also paid tribute.

“Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote in Essence.

Stand-up comic Guy Torry shared a carousel on Instagram of photos of the two comics.

“Rest in POWER brother! My man #SeanLampkin has been called home. #MartinShow #Nipseys What a underrated funny and GOOD dude,” wrote Torry.