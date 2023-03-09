‘Screw’ Producer STV Studios To Adapt Thriller ‘Good Girls Die Last’ For TV

Screw and The Victim producer STV Studios has optioned upcoming feminist thriller Good Girls Die Last and is adapting for TV.

The Scottish producer has landed TV rights for Natali Simmonds’ debut, which will be published later this year.

Good Girls Die Last is a darkly comic, feminist thriller, telling the story of Em who, on the day of a record-breaking heatwave, is in a race against the clock to escape a gridlocked London while a serial killer stalks the streets. Em’s life has always been full of men having their own way and today, the scorched city is teeming with them but, as her troubled past returns to haunt her, she refuses to let them win.

STV Studios, which is also making upcoming Apple TV+ drama Criminal Record starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, has attached its Head of Drama Development Claire Armspach and Creative Director of Drama Sarah Brown.

Brown said the novel “perfectly captures the ‘so-used-to-it-you-just accept-it’ sexism that women often face on a daily basis.”

STV Studios is the second Scottish indie revealed to be adapting a novel for TV in as many days, coming after Shetland writer David Kane and Channel 4-backed Glasgow producer Freedom Scripted landed rights to Denise Mina’s Morrow series.