‘Scream VI’ Calls Up Franchise-Record Global Bow With $67M+; ‘Creed III’ Rocks To $179M+ WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Paramount/Spyglass Media’s Scream VI has slashed its way to a franchise-record opening at the global box office with $67.1M, topping Scream 3 for the best in the bunch of this long-running Kevin Williamson-created series. At the international box office, it also set a franchise-best start with $22.6M from 53 markets, a whopping 60% above the 2022 Scream. Domestic, too, was a record launch.

The return of Ghostface scored the best start for the franchise in 29 individual markets, including the UK, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Italy and the Netherlands.

From filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and starring Wednesday phenom Jenna Ortega, Scream VI’s best unmasking was in the UK with $3.6M from 627 locations, 22% over last year’s entry. France debuted to $3.5M at 427, 110% above Scream 2022. Both the UK and France landed No. 2 bows behind Creed III which showed strong holding power (more on that below).

Australia gave Scream VI a No. 1 start with $2M from 262 sites, 45% ahead of last year’s Scream. Mexico also grossed $2M, at No. 2, for 55% more scares than the previous film; and Brazil had a No. 1 launch with $1.8M (55% over Scream).

Paramount worked a terrific marketing campaign, including scary stunts like this one:

Overall this weekend, however, it was MGM’s Creed III that was tops internationally with $24M from 75 markets. Released by Warner Bros overseas (save the Nordics), the threequel had a 43% drop and in like-for-likes is still tracking ahead of its predecessors: 110% over Creed and 35% above Creed II. The international cume through Sunday is $78M with global at $179.4M.

France continues to lead play with $12.4M, followed by the UK ($11.3M), Germany ($7.9M), Italy ($5.9M) and Mexico ($5.9M).

Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has reached $249.6M internationally after a $9.8M weekend in 52 markets (-56%). The global cume to date is $447.6M. In like-for-likes, excluding China, Quantumania has exceeded the first Ant-Man movie’s full run by 10% and is 13% below Ant-Man and The Wasp’s ultimate tally.

The Top 5 markets are China ($39M), the UK ($22.1M), Mexico ($17.4M), France ($12.6M) and Korea ($12.5M).

