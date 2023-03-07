‘Scream 6’ Directors Are Hopeful For ‘Scream 7’ “Whether We’re Involved Or Not”

Ghostface has moved out of Woodsboro and traveled cross country to terrorize New York City in Scream VI. The beloved horror franchise has been scaring audiences since 1996 and the directors of the latest installment are hopeful Scream VII and more films will come.

“We hope,” Matt Bettinelli-Olpin told Deadline during the premiere. “We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives.”

Tyler Gillett agreed that the idea was to continue the franchise adding, “We’re so happy it’s back.”

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox, among others. The newest installment of the franchise takes place in the Big Apple, a completely different setting for the film where creator Kevin Williamson set the original characters.

During the premiere, Williamson talked to us about his thoughts on Scream VI writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

“I was a little hesitant because I was like, ‘How do you make it scary in New York City?'” he said. “Well, they figured it out, they knew exactly how to do it. I didn’t realize how scary New York City can be and then you go back and say, ‘Well, I used to live here.’ And there’s so many times you walk down the street and there’s nobody there. And you get on the subway and there’s one or two people, and you’re unnerved. It’s scary to think how scary New York City can be because I used to live here … but I think they milked it and they managed to figure out how to make it really scary.”