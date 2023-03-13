Sandra Bernhard Signs With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: Actress, singer and author Sandra Bernhard, who most recently appeared in the 11th installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX series American Horror Story, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management.

Bernhard co-starred as Fran, alongside Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone, in American Horror Story: New York City, which aired last fall.

She also appeared as a series regular in season three of Murphy’s FX series Pose, reprising her role as the brassy but caring Nurse Judy Kubrak, who works with HIV/AIDS patients. She portrayed the character as a guest star in Season 1 and recurred in Season 2.

Bernhard also is in her seventh year hosting her weekly radio show Sandyland on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

Her other TV credits include Roseanne, Broad City, 2 Broke Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Sweetbitter.

Bernhard continues to be repped by attorney Larry Kopeikin.