‘Sanditon’: Masterpiece Drops Trailer For Final Season

Masterpiece has released a trailer for the upcoming final season of Sanditon, the drama inspired by Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, that was adapted and created by Andrew Davies and produced by Red Planet Pictures.

The series took on its own direction (Austen only finished 11 chapters before her death) and writer Justin Young took the helm as lead writer and executive producer for seasons 2 and 3. The drama will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9/8c on PBS. The series will also be available to stream the same day.

Returning characters for season 3 include Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Edward Denham (Jack Fox), Arthur Parker (Turlough Convery), Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman), and Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden).

Related Story Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series 'Nolly' Lands At PBS Masterpiece

More new faces are joining next year, like Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding, Years and Years, Van der Valk), who is the quintessential Austen mother. She arrives in Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry. Lydia (Alice Orr- Ewing, Andor, A Very English Scandal) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother, while Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis, Emma) is charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret.

There’s also Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam, New Tricks), a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who is interested in teaming up with Tom Parker on the seaside resort’s expansion. Their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into Lady Denham. Also new to Sanditon is Alexander’s brother, Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan, Cobra, Small Axe) – a lawyer, and a charming bachelor.