Samuel L. Jackson & Vincent Cassel To Lead Action-Thriller ‘Damaged’, Filming Underway In Scotland

EXCLUSIVE: Screen greats Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel have been set to lead cast in action thriller Damaged, about a Chicago detective who goes to Scotland after an emerging serial killer’s crimes match those that he investigated five years earlier, one of which was the crime scene of his murdered girlfriend.

Supporting cast includes Kate Dickie (The Witch), Gianni Capaldi (A Day To Die) and John Hannah (The Mummy) with direction from Terry McDonagh, whose credits include episodes of Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. Production is currently underway.

Red Sea Media and BondIt Media Capital will finance with Red Sea handling sales. Producers are Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich. BondIt’s Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman are executive-producing, alongside Marcie Sinaiko and Roman Viaris.

Scottish sports streaming company Stream Digital, which recently moved into the film business with their studios in Livingston, are partnering with Red Sea Media and Bondit Media Capital to make the movie.

Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and The Hitman’s Bodyguard star Jackson will next be seen in The Marvels, Argylle and Disney+’s Secret Invasion. Black Swan, Eastern Promises and La Haine star Cassel was most recently seen in HBO’s Westworld, Apple TV+’s Liaison and has The Three Musketeers upcoming.

McDonough’s credits also include The Expanse and Jimmy McGovern’s The Street, for which he won a BAFTA and an International Emmy.

“Love this project,” said Kopelevich. “We have been involved with it for several years and am proud to have attracted such an amazing cast and team. Can’t wait to bring it to our partners in the distribution world.”

“Continuing our partnership with Roman and his team at Red Sea, we’re beyond excited about the incredible package for Damaged. The full creative team represent some of the strongest and most original voices in the industry that will deliver an exceptional finished film for the marketplace,” noted Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman from BondIt Media Capital.

Paul Aniello, Stream Digital’s CEO, added: “We are really excited and proud to be working with such a great team of people to bring this story to life. We have a great director; a great cast and script and we believe this will be a real success.”

Jackson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Cassel is repped by Range Media Partners and Agence Adequat. McDonough is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group.