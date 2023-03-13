‘Wakanda Forever’ Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Becomes First Black Woman To Win 2 Oscars

US costume designer Ruth E. Carter accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

Ruth E. Carter once again made history at Sunday’s 95th annual Academy Awards, becoming the first Black woman to win two Oscars. Carter received the award for Best Costume Design for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Carter, who previously became the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Costume Design in 2019 for Black Panther, dedicated the award to her late mother — who she said died recently at the age of 101.

“Thank you for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman. She endures. She loves. She overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week Mable Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment,” she said.

Carter made mention of Chadwick Boseman in her speech, asking the late actor to “please take care” of her mother.

She then turned her thanks to director Ryan Coogler and executive producer Nate Moore, adding: “Thank you both for your vision. Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented.”

Lastly, Carter added that she shares the honor with “many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for four awards at Sunday night’s ceremony. The film also received nods for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda, as well as visual effects and makeup and hairstyling. Read the full list of winners here.