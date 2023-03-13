‘RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” First Song From Indian Film To Take Home Oscar; Songwriters On “Top Of The World”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Chandrabose and M. M. Keeravani accept the Best Original Song award for 'Naatu Naatu' from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu” songwriter M. M. Keeravani celebrated his Oscar win for Best Original song, well in song.

“I grew up listening to The Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars.” he said before breaking out with a variation on \hitmaking duo’s 1973 smash “Top of the World.”

“There was only one wish on my mind…RRR has to win, right off of every Indian and must be put me on the top of the world,” he sang to great cheery applause with co-songwriter Chandrabose by his side.

“Naatu Naatu” is the first song ever from an Indian movie to win in the category. However, the duo tonight are the second and third Indian songwriters to win in the category: Indian songwriter A.R. Rahman won the original song Oscar for “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire. While that Danny Boyle directed pic was set in India, the production was deemed as a British one.

“Naatu Naatu” beat out some heavyweights such as the David Byrne/Son Lux/Mitski’s ditty “This is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Lady Gaga and BloodPop song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, the 14th Oscar nomination of songwriter Diane Warren, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman.

RRR from filmmaker SS. Rajamouli has grossed $160M WW becoming the third highest grossing Indian film and second highest grossing Telugu film worldwide.