‘Royal Crackers’ Renewed For Season 2 By Adult Swim

Adult Swim has handed an early Season 2 renewal to animated comedy series Royal Crackers. The move comes ahead of the series premiere on Sunday, April 2.

Created by and starring Jason Ruiz, the half-hour comedy follows the Hornsby family as they vie for control of their once-successful cracker company.

In addition to Ruiz, the series also stars Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gbori, Maile Flanagan and Fred Tatasciore.

“Television has done a great job exploring how families clash over the fate of oil, media or cattle empires, but until now, no one has had the courage to address the savory snack food industry,” explained Michael Ouweleen, President of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

Per the logline, Royal Crackers was once the king of snacks, but the empire is crumbling. When the family patriarch, tyrannical company founder Theodore Hornsby ends up in a “super coma,” the rest of the Hornsbys will take their lack of talent and business acumen and try to make Royal Crackers the success it once was.

“We’re all super grateful Adult Swim gave us the chance to tell more stories about our characters,” added Ruiz. “And if you can’t wait to see what happens in season two, then buckle your seatbelts for season one.”

To highlight the series launch, Adult Swim constructed a billboard that’s as unusual and unstable as the Hornsby family’s company. Made completely of crackers, the billboard appears for a limited time on Atlanta’s Beltline at 750 Ponce De Leon Pl NE #1. See the photo above.

Ruiz serves as executive producer along with Seth Cohen (The Last Man on Earth). The series is produced by Titmouse.

The first three episodes of Royal Crackers will debut Sunday, April 2 at 11 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max. New episodes will premiere weekly Sunday at 11 pm ET/PT.