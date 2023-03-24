Rose Byrne-Seth Rogen Apple TV+ Comedy Series ‘Platonic’ Sets Premiere Date, Unveils First Look

Apple TV+ has set the premiere date and offered a first look at Platonic, the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.

Co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, the half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly every Wednesday.

Platonic follows a pair of former best friends (Rogen and Byrne) approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming — and destabilizes their lives. The ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller and Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne, who also stars in the Apple Original series Physical, which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg.