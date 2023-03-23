Robin Thede Developing HBO Comedy Series ‘Disengagement’

HBO is developing the new comedy series Disengagement from writer and executive producer Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show).

The half-hour project comes after Thede who signed a three-year overall deal in May 2022 to develop projects for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Television.

Disengagement centers on the prestigious Cole family after a very public and embarrassing business implosion shattered their perfect Midwest image. And it was just an image, because, behind closed doors, even their dysfunction has dysfunction, proving family is the ultimate pyramid scheme.

Thede will serve as writer and executive producer of the series; Meghan Cheek will produce through Thede’s production company, For Better or Words, Inc.

Thede is a comedian, writer, actor, and producer. Five-time Emmy-nominee, Thede is the creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer, and star of HBO’s sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show. A Black Lady Sketch Show is the first sketch comedy series to be written by, directed by, and starring Black women. The show has earned eight Emmy nominations and one win and its fourth season debuts next month.

She also stars alongside Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the upcoming Amazon Studios feature, Candy Cane Lane.

Other projects Thede has developed include the feature Fashionably Black for HBO Max, which is being produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, and last year she was developing a reboot of the 1980s sitcom Perfect Strangers, which she was set to star in alongside London Hughes.

Thede was also the creator, executive producer, showrunner, writer, and star of the BET late-night talk show The Rundown with Robin Thede and served as the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

She is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.