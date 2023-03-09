Ricky Martin Ends Volatile $3M Commissions Suit; Ex-Manager Threatened “Potentially Career-Ending Allegation”

EXCLUSIVE: Ricky Martin no longer has a legal sword of Damocles hanging over him.

Almost a year after The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star was sued by his ex-manager over $3 million in alleged unpaid commissions and a threat of a “career-ending allegation,” the parties have come a deal. Paperwork is being filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court by Rebeca Drucker’s attorney Larry Stein and Martin’s Lavely & Singer team to dismiss the matter.

Coming out of months of talks over what appears to have been a complicated arrangement based on Martin and Drucker’s long professional relationship, the settlement is confidential. However, it seems that once everything is calculated, Drucker will receive a payout in the five-figure range, I hear from non-legal sources.

Leaving unchecked on the dismissal form the box that says “not recovering anything of value by this action,” the request is with prejudice — so there will be no Round 2 here. This is over.

In a year that saw an innocence-declaring Martin in and out of court over assault allegations and family disputes in Puerto Rico, Drucker’s action had all the potential to be an intentional bombshell.

Drucker, who was the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer’s manager from 2014-18 and again from 2020-22, claimed to have “saved Ricky Martin’s career.” The suit for breach of oral contract suit tossed around such hot-mess topics as “a toxic work environment,” “personal life … in disarray” and “Martin’s nonpayment of taxes, and his substance abuse.” As the crescendo, Drucker teased revealing the PR nightmare of a “potentially career-ending allegation in September 2020” unless CAA-repped Martin paid her “the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”

Now, once the settlement is approved, all that will have gone away.

Unsurprisingly, lawyers for both Martin and Drucker did not respond Thursday to request for comment on the settlement and dismissal filing.

Hollywood heavyweight Marty Singer and Andrew B. Brettler served as Martin’s team. Larry Stein took over as Drucker’s main legal rep last year, not long after the fiery complaint was filed in L.A. Superior Court on June 29. The manager initially was represented by attorneys Joshua M. Rosenberg and Armound Ghoorchian at Venable LLP.

Multiple Grammy winner and Emmy nominee Martin next is set to appear in Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy miniseries Mrs. American Pie with Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney and Kristen Wiig.