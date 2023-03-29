Richard Roxburgh & Rebecca Gibney To Star In Stan & Lionsgate’s Megachurch Drama Series ‘Prosper’

EXCLUSIVE: Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney will front Stan and Lionsgate’s Australian drama series Prosper.

The pair will lead the cast of the Lingo Pictures show, which is billed as an epic family drama that takes a “provocative peek behind the curtain of power and privilege.”

Production is underway in New South Wales, Australia, with a pic of the first episode’s scripted revealing it will be called ‘Man of God’ (see below).

Stan

Roxburgh (The Crown, Rake, Elvis) will play Cal Quinn, the founder and global pastor of fictional Sydney megachurch U Star, and Gibney (Halifax: Retribution, Back to the Rafters, Wanted) is Abi Quinn, his wife and worship leader. Their powerful megachurch is one of Australia’s fastest growing and on the precipice of a lucrative American expansion. While the family preaches messages of faith, love and acceptance to thousands of followers, behind closed doors, the they protect shameful secrets.

Ewen Leslie (Bali 2002, The Stranger) has been cast as dutiful eldest son Dion Quinn. Ming-Zhu Hii (La Brea, Peter Rabbit) plays his wife, Taryn Quinn, and Jacob Collins-Levy (True History of the Kelly Gang, The Witcher: Blood Origin) plays youngest son and rebel with a cause Jed Quinn, and Hayley McCarthy (Sylvie’s Love, The Originals) is Isabel ​​Kalani, the family’s only daughter and gifted singer-songwriter. Jordi Webber (Nomad, Deadlands, Power Ranger) plays her American husband Benji and Alexander D’Souza plays Moses, Cal and Abi’s adopted son.

Other casting includes Jacek Koman (Moulin Rouge!, Children of Men, Rake), Andrea Solonge (Class of 07, Privileged), Brigid Zengeni (Totally Completely Fine, The Secret She Keeps) and Alex FitzAlan.

The Stan Original-branded series was ordered last September. Matt Cameron (Jack Irish, Secret City) and Jason Stephens (Lambs of God, Upright) are the co-creators, and the show was developed with the support of Stan, Lionsgate, Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

ITV Studios-owned Aussie producer Lingo is producing, with significant production investment coming from Screen Australia with the assistance of the NSW government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund.

Cameron and Liz Doran (Barons, Please Like Me) are writing alongside Louise Fox (Glitch, Broadchurch) and Belinda Chayko (Fires, Stateless). Jennifer Leacey (The Secret She Keeps, The Commons) and Shaun Wilson (Romantic Getaway, Frayed) are directing and Jason Stephens and Andrew Walker (Deadlock, Rosehaven) are producing. Helen Bowden is executive producer for Lingo, which ITV Studios acquired in November last year. Lionsgate has international distribution rights.

Said Richard Roxburgh: “Prosper is a powerful family drama that is cleverly written, and arrives with impeccable timing. Cal Quinn is an irresistible character. He’s a luminous and powerful figure, yet plagued with doubt and secrets. And the excellent writing team have surrounded him with equally complex characters. I can’t wait to jump into this with the cast and bring it all to life.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Prosper and can’t wait to start working with the incredibly talented team behind this very special and timely drama series,” said Gibney. “The producers have assembled an astonishing cast and crew, the scripts are fabulous and Abi Quinn is unlike anyone I have played before!’

Producer Jason Stephens added: “We’ve had immense support and enthusiasm from our partners at Stan and Lionsgate to realise this timely Australian story, which we firmly believe will resonate with audiences around the world.”

Roxburgh is represented by Simon Whipp at Shanahan Management and Gibney by Aimee Ravek at RGM.