Horror Reboot ‘Return To Silent Hill’ Will Star Jeremy Irvine & Hannah Emily Anderson; Plot Confirmed With Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw) will lead horror reboot Return To Silent Hill.

Filming is due to get underway next month in Germany and Eastern Europe on the project, which will mark a return for the original Silent Hill director Christophe Gans.

Written by Gans, Sandra Vo-Anh (who collaborated with Gans on Beauty and the Beast) and William Josef Schneider, the movie is based on Silent Hill 2, the second and most popular game in Konami’s hit video game series.

The film will follow James (Irvine), a man broken after being separated from his one true love (Anderson). When a mysterious letter calls him back to Silent Hill in search of her, he finds a once-recognizable town transformed by an unknown evil. As James descends deeper into the darkness, he encounters terrifying figures both familiar and new and begins to question his own sanity as he struggles to make sense of reality and hold on long enough to save his lost love.

Pic is being produced by Victor Hadida (producer on The Crow and Silent Hill franchises) under his Davis Films banner, Hassell Free Productions’ Molly Hassell (The Crow) and David Wulf (The Card Counter). As we revealed last year, The Veterans is handling international sales, with CAA Media Financing repping domestic.

Originally released in 2001 for PlayStation 2, Silent Hill 2 is widely considered the best game in the series. Last year, Konami announced three new games in the series and the idea is for the new film and games to play off each other to help marketing and engagement.

Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean starred in the first Silent Hill movie, which made $100M back in 2006.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone,” said director Gans. “I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

“Christophe and I have been working closely with our partners at Konami, as they update the video game, to also create a version of Silent Hill for the theatrical audiences of today,” explained producer Hadida. “You will still find the iconic monsters – but there will also be new designs. We are confident that this new film and Konami’s updated game together will propel the franchise forward for years to come.”

Jeremy Irvine is best known for Steven Spielberg’s War Horse, horror sequel The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death and hit musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He recently starred in the Bourne action TV series spin-off, Treadstone.

Hannah Emily Anderson broke out playing Eleanor Bonneville in horror hit Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw franchise. She then went on to star in USA Network’s drama series The Purge based on the franchise of the same name and joined the X-Men universe as Elaine Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Irvine is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Anderson is repped by The Gersh Agency, Atlas Artists, and GGA.