‘Judgement’: Reid Scott & François Arnaud Join Sarah Shahi In ABC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Reid Scott and François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas) are set as the male leads opposite Sarah Shahi in Judgement, ABC's drama pilot from former Charmed showrunner Joey Falco and 20th Television.

Written and executive produced by Falco, Judgement is a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing out over two timelines. Fifteen years from now, a woman (Shahi) being vetted for a Supreme Court seat recounts her experience at a prominent D.C. law firm in 2023, where the only thing more controversial than the cases was her messy love life, caught between two feuding brothers (Scott, Arnaud). Now, with a Supreme Court seat on the line, all of her darkest secrets are at risk of coming out, threatening her nomination, her reputation and her marriage.

Scott plays Tommy Quinn is a high-powered defense attorney and partner at one of D.C.’s most successful law firms. He’s charming, confident and — some might say — deliciously arrogant. He’s the brother of Deputy Solicitor General Leo Quinn (Arnaud) and finds himself instantly attracted to Leo’s lawyer girlfriend, Mia (Shahi), who he lures to his firm for reasons that might not be entirely above board.

Arnaud’s Quinn is a driven, righteous D.C. attorney, currently serving as Deputy Solicitor General. He and his brother Tommy have a contentious history, which isn’t helped when Tommy hires Leo’s girlfriend to work at his firm. Sweet and intelligent, Leo is an incredibly supportive partner, a proud feminist and is happy to help Mia achieve her goals, but when those goals begin to conflict with his own ambitions, it will test his deepest beliefs and his relationship.

Falco executive produces with Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Shahi and Jordan Cerf. Paul McGuigan directs and also executive produces. 20th Television is the studio.

Scott is a series regular in the fifth and final season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after joining the comedy as a recurring in Season 4. Before that he starred on another Emmy-winning comedy, HBO’s Veep, for seven seasons. Scott just wrapped production on the Amazon film Idea of You, starring opposite Anne Hathaway and directed by Michael Showalter. He’s repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Arnaud is recurring on the upcoming second season of Showtime’s Yellowjackets and also stars opposite Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario in the the CBC series Plan B. He next will be seen in the features Heartland Express, directed by Annapurna Sriram; opposite Liam Neeson in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan; and Norbourg. He was recently in Apple TV+’s Surface and also was a series regular on Fox’s The Moodys and a lead on NBC’s Midnight, Texas. He is repped by APA and Anonymous Content.