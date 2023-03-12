Raven Banner Takes On Worldwide Sales For Mongolian SXSW Title ‘Aberrance’

EXCLUSIVE: Raven Banner has picked up worldwide sales rights to Mongolian-language horror film Aberrance, which will receive its North American premiere at SXSW in the Midnighters section.

The feature debut of Mongolian filmmaker Baatar Batsukh, the film had its world premiere at Oldenburg International Film Festival where it won the festival’s Audacity Award, given to a film that breaks new ground artistically.

Filmed in Mongolia, Aberrance tells the story of a couple who rent a cabin deep in the woods to get some rest from their busy life in the city. But their odd behavior causes a neighbor to grow suspicious, and as he starts to dig deeper, more questions and trouble arise.

Directed by Batsukh and written by Batsukh and Byambasuren Ganbat, the film stars Erkhembayar Ganbat, Selenge Chadraabal, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Sukhee Ariunbyamba, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun and Badamtsetseg Batmunkh.

The film was produced by US-based Three Flames Pictures with Trevor Doyle, Alexa Khan and Angarag Meguun producing.

The deal for world sales was brokered by Raven Banner Managing Partners James Fler and Michael Paszt with Doyle and Khan of Three Flames Pictures.

“Our goal is to bring Mongolian cinema to the world and we’re elated to be working with the team at Raven Banner,” said Khan.

Raven Banner’ Paszt said: “Baatar Batsukh is an incredibly talented director/cinematographer and has delivered a visually stunning debut feature film.”