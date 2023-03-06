Range Media Partners Signs ‘At Midnight’ Writer-Producer Giovanni M. Porta

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners on Friday announced its signing of Giovanni M. Porta, a writer and producer whose first produced project, At Midnight, premiered on Paramount+ in February.

The Mexican rom-com directed by Jonah Feingold tells the story of two people who do their best not to fall in love. Pic centers on hotel manager Alejandro (Diego Boneta), who lives a predictable life according to plan, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro), a beautiful rising movie star with an unreliable celebrity boyfriend. During a visit to Mexico’s beach to shoot scenes for her new movie, Super Society, Sophie meets and becomes enamored with Alejandro. Neither of them will be able to avoid falling in love and going against all odds.

Porta wrote the script with Feingold and Maria Hinojos and also served as co-executive producer. He currently has further projects in development with Paramount+, as well as such notable producers as Platinum Dunes, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Karen Rosenfelt.

Porta previously penned the biopic Hedy, on the Old Hollywood starlet Hedy Lamarr, which Amazon Studios awarded Best Screenplay, as part of the Athena’s List screenwriting competition in 2019. The Pepperdine University grad, born and raised in both Miami, Florida and Tegucigalpa, Honduras, continues to be repped by UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Range Media Partners is a management and production company, founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. Other recent signings for the company that we were first to report on include Perry Mason and Halo director Jessica Lowrey, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry, as well as director Rachel Lambert, whose darkly comic romance Sometimes I Think About Dying opened the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.