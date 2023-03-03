Rachael Ray & Intentional Content Team To Launch Free Food Studios Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Rachael Ray is expanding her purview with the launch of her own production studio. The author, TV host and philanthropist has teamed with her longtime collaborator Brian Flanagan and his partners Anthony Amoia and Sean Lee of Intentional Content to launch Free Food Studios. The studio will focus on producing, owning, and distributing “in the kitchen” content created by Ray and serve as a platform for the introduction and development of new and upcoming epicurean talent. It also will focus on developing and creating long and short form content across various platforms.

Flanagan and Intentional Content have produced over 50 non-scripted series and specials including Emmy-nominated Rachael Ray’s 30 Minute Meals (Food Network), Long Island Medium (TLC) and Moonshiners (Discovery). Their most recent project with Ray was her home renovation show Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home on A+E Networks’ FYI. Italian Dream Home has led A+E Networks to commission several new projects, in various stages of development and production, in the home and food spaces from Free Food Studios.

“I’m beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content,” said Ray. “I’ve always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space and it excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform.”

To date, Ray has created 30 episodes of 30-minute instructional cooking videos with Free Food Studios to add to her years of experience as a daytime TV host on shows including her Emmy-winning Rachael; Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels; $40 A Day; Rachael Ray’s Week In A Day; Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off; and Rachael Ray’s Kids’ Cook-Off.

“There are huge opportunities in content library ownership for those who can quickly and efficiently scale with high volume,” said Flanagan. “And in the food genre, there is no better person to build a library of original programming with than our partner Rachael Ray. Building on our long time producing partnership with Rachael, this new studio will allow us all to create and produce high quality food content the way we want and the way we know how.”