ICG Publicists Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Take Top Prizes – Full Winners List

Top Gun: Maverick and Abbott Elementary took home to respective top film and TV prizes at the The 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards, which was held this afternoonm at the Beverly Hilton. Check out the full winners list below.

The marquee winners matched up with the recipients of the previously announced special honorees: Jerry Bruckheimer for Maverick and Quinta Brunson for Abbott.

Maverick beat out fellow billion-dollar grosser Avatar: The Way of Water for the top prize, along with Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Nope and The Woman King. Another billion-dollar baby, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, won the guild’s Maxwell Weinberg Award for movies last year, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso took the corresponding TV prize.

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios won the Publicist of the Year Award, presented by the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600. Philippines-based Yong Chavez of ABS-CBN News took the International Media Award. The Press Award went to Andy Reyes of Entertainment Tonight.

Oscar nominee Bruckheimer received the 2023 Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award later today on behalf of his fellow Top Gun: Maverick producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. Danny Ramirez, who plays Fanboy in the film, presented the trophy.

Emmy winner and Abbott Elementary creator-star Brunson was honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award, presented by Lisa Ann Walter, her co-star on the breakout ABC comedy.

Presenters today included Danny Ramirez, Lisa Ann Walter, Ming-Na Wen, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Amber Midthunder, Ethan Peck, Mychal-Bella Rayne Bowman, Ben Mankiewicz and Jaylen Barron.

Here are the winners at the 2023 ICG Publicists Awards, which honor excellence in publicity and promotion campaigns for motion pictures and TV programs:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

PRESS AWARD

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Sara Hull, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Eli Joshua

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

(tie)

Beth Dubber

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

James Ferrera