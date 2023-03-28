ProSiebenSat.1 Assesses Acquisitions As It Outlines Renewed Entertainment Focus

German media group ProSiebenSat.1 is to double down on entertainment investments and is eyeing acquisitions, as it puts streaming service Joyn at the center of its business.

A statement released this morning outlined ProSieben’s strategic focus going forwards to address “tech challenges of the market environment and the changing media landscape,” with acquisitions playing a core part in the plan.

ProSieben’s Entertainment division operates a number of terrestrial networks, which play shows such as The Masked Singer Germany and Next Top Model, and is now the sole owner of streaming service Joyn. It also operates Dating & Video and Commerce & Ventures arms. The company’s channels reach around 60 million viewers a week in total, according to its data.

According to ProSiebenSat.1 Media CEO Bert Habets, the network has “everything it takes to reach millions every day,” and noted: “In the future our investment focus will be on our entertainment business.”

While a major European entertainment company investing in content and production companies isn’t exactly mind-blowing, ProSieben had been quiet on the acquisitions front for a while. In fact, it has been more focused on shopping assets, notably selling its U.S. production business to The North Road Company for $200M in July 2022.

In November last year, the broadcaster restructured its production operations under a Seven.One Studios banner that bundles together German, U.S., Danish and Israeli companies, plus sales division Red Arrow Studios International.

The company is regularly “reviews opportunities for acquisitions” and is also planning to to put more cash into its newsroom, local programs and “closer cooperation” with creators so it can reach more platforms.

Streaming service Joyn will form the central spine of ProSieben’s digital entertainment strategy and will become “the entertainment and lifestyle brand for the whole family in the German-speaking region” of Europe, according to Habets. “To this end, ProSiebenSat.1 is also strengthening Joyn’s aggregator approach,” he added.

Habets last week suggested Germany’s public and private networks should launch a joint streamer to better compete with global streaming services.

The company is holding a press conference this morning where more detail could follow.