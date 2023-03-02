Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Asked To Vacate UK Residence

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been asked by the royal family to ditch their UK digs. A spokesperson for the duo told local media, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.” Deadline has reached out for comment.

Word of the request for the couple to give up the 17th-century country house comes several weeks after the release of Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began in 1998 and included myriad allegations about the royal family. The release of Harry’s memoir and the related promotional interviews followed the December 2022 release of six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

It has been reported the request for the couple to decamp was sanctioned by Harry’s father, King Charles III, whose coronation will take place this summer. It is as yet unclear if the Sussexes will attend.

The couple stepped back from their roles as senior royals in early 2020 and moved to Montecito, California but have maintained Frogmore as their UK residence, staying there upon return trips to Britain. The Guardian speculated that the Sussexes leaving Frogmore would be seen as a significant weakening of ties with the royal family, just months before Charles’ coronation.

Meanwhile, it has further been reported that Frogmore Cottage has been offered to Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, who is no longer a senior figure in the royal family. The 10-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, was a gift to Harry and Meghan from the late Queen Elizabeth II.