Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Invited To The King’s Coronation In May

They’re on the list.

The Sunday Times of London is reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the May 6 coronation of King Charles III. Now the question is whether they will accept and show up.

The couple’s spokesperson has confirmed they received an email to the centuries-old ceremony.

Adds their representative, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The Sussexes had kept details of the correspondence private, but a royal aide briefed Britain’s Times of London on Saturday that an invitation had been sent out.

The speculation on where the couple would stay in the UK, whether they will bring the kids, if Harry will have any role in the ceremony, and where they will be seated during the event will be subject to intense review in the coming weeks, among the many issues.