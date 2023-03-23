‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere Smashes Debut Weekend Viewing Record For Starz

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost has smashed viewership records for Starz.

The premiere episode delivered 5.8M multi-platform viewers in its first three days after it debuted on March 17, which the network says is its biggest premiere weekend ever. That’s up quite significantly from the 362,000 viewers that tuned in to the episode’s initial live telecast.

Weekend multi-platform viewership for the Season 3 debut was also up about 30% from the Season 2 premiere in November 2021. Interestingly, the Season 2 premiere drew 518,000 for its live broadcast, which was on a Sunday. Season 2 averaged a little over half a million live viewers per episode.

Prior to the launch of Season 3, Starz signaled its confidence in the series with an early renewal for a fourth installment. Season 4 is currently in production in New York.

Season 3 took off in dramatic form with brand new twists, turns, and murder as Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are grieving the death of Zeke, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. This season is flashier, juicer, and sexier, with even more family drama, betrayals, and surprising new alliances. Monet finds herself at a crossroads with her family, Brayden is forced to choose between his birth family and chosen family, and Tariq is leveling up this season.

The cast of includes Power Book II: Ghost Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Stewart Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” Paton Ashbrook as “Jenny Sullivan,” Monique Curnen as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton as “Lucas Weston,” Moriah Brown as “KeKe Travis,” Luna Lauren Velez as “Evelyn Castillo,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power Universe franchise. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.