Porsha Williams On The Possibility Of Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Porsha Williams returned to The Real Housewives world as part of the cast of Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand. Now the entrepreneur is opening up about the possibility of her making a comeback to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Williams made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live to promote the newest season of Ultimate Girls Trip alongside her co-star and former Bravo’s Chat Room co-host Gizelle Bryant. Andy Cohen wasted no time in asking Williams if she would consider a return to RHOA.

“I knew that would be the number one question,” Williams said.

Williams continued saying, “I think you said break,” and Cohen clarified adding, “I said pause.”

“That might be possible,” Williams added about returning to the Atlanta-based reality series. “I’d say, never say never.”

Williams left RHOA following Season 13 and after spending nine seasons on the Bravo show. If Williams returns to RHOA, audiences would have to wait until Season 16 as Season 15 has already wrapped filming and is expected to start airing in the coming weeks.

Following her stint on the housewives, Williams scored a spinoff on the cable network titled Porsha’s Family Matters that focused on her and her extended family.

The 7-episode run began on Nov. 28, 2021, and chronicled the life of Williams as she began a new relationship with her now husband Simon Guobadia as she co-parented with her former beau Dennis McKinley. Bravo didn’t pick up a second season of the show.

Williams can now be seen as part of the cast of RHUGT as the ladies travel to Thailand. Her co-stars include Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Whitney Rose.