‘Poker Face’ Jumps To No. 2 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Originals List; No. 1 For Average Audience

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has an ace up its sleeve with Rian Johnson‘s Poker Face.

The series jumped to No. 2 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming originals list for the week of January 30 to February 5 with 641M minutes viewed. That’s up from the 547M viewing minutes it managed in its first week on Peacock, with its four-episode debut.

The No. 1 spot on the streaming originals list once again went to Ginny & Georgia, though it’s worth nothing that the Netflix series had 20 available episodes to help bolster its 900M viewing minutes for the week.

In terms of average audience, Poker Face takes the top spot since the series only had five episodes available at the time.

Poker Face, which hails from MRC and T-Street and stars Natasha Lyonne, scored an early Season 2 renewal in February. New episodes of Season 1 are currently debuting every Thursday through March 9. This week’s episode is directed by Johnson.

The 10 episodes follow Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Season 1 of Poker Face features a stellar roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

The series is produced by Johnson’s T-Street Productions and MRC Television, along with Lyonne under her production banner Animal Pictures. Johnson, Bergman and Lyonne executive produce alongside Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and showrunners.