Platino Awards Nominations; Aniventure Taps CAA Animation Expert; Miles Ketley Memorial Fund Recipients; ABS-CBN Sets New Crime Series — Global Briefs 

Argentina, 1985 Leads 2023 Platino Awards Nominations

Santiago Miter’s political thriller Argentina, 1985 leads this year’s Platino awards nominations with 14 nods, including Best Director, Screenplay, and Best Ibero-American Fiction Film. Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest pic Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths trails with six nominations alongside Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beasts and Lullaby by Alauda Ruiz De Azúa. On the TV side, the Colombian series Noticia de un kidnapping also notched six noms. This year’s Platino awards take place on April 22 at the IFEMA Municipal Palace in Madrid. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Aniventure Taps CAA animation specialist Joe Della Rosa

Aniventure, the London-based family-focused animation company behind productions such as Riverdance: The Animated Adventure and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, has appointed CAA veteran Joe Della Rosa as its chief commercial officer. Della Rosa will oversee sales and the implementation of long and short-term commercial strategies. Founding CEO Adam Nagle said Della Rosa’s remit was to deepen the company’s relationship with an extensive network of filmmakers, talent, facilities, funders, and distributors built over the course of a decade. “As one of the most respected experts in our field, Joe’s addition to our team will allow us to build on these relationships and explore new opportunities. He will be a key player in shaping our future,” he said. Della Rosa spent a decade at CAA and was recognized as a specialist in animation within the Media Finance Group, representing animation studios and content from around the world including Ireland’s award-winning studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) as well as Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10.5, and Jeremy Zag’s upcoming feature Ladybug & Cat Noir based on Zag’s Miraculous Ladybug franchise. Upcoming films on its slate include Hitpig! And Andy Serkis’s Animal Farm.

Miles Ketley Memorial Fund Recipients Announced

The first eight beneficiaries of the Independent Cinema Office’s (ICO) Miles Ketley Memorial Fund for early career filmmakers have been announced. Funded by the ICO and worth £15,000 over three years, the fund was set up to support filmmakers from communities that have been “traditionally excluded from the industry”. The first selected filmmakers, who have between them received over £5,000 are: Aleem Khan (After Love), Sian A. Williams (Rebel Dykes), Alfie Barker (Hanging On), Cathy Mager (Sign Night), Corine Dhondee (Cinema is the Weapon), Hollie Bryan (Hanging On), Jessie Currie (Introverse), and Zoe Hunter Gordon (ill actually). The bursary fund was launched in 2022 in memory of the later producer and trustee of the ICO, Miles Ketley.

ABS-CBN Sets High-End Crime Series ‘The Bagman’

The Philippines’ broadcasting giant ABS-CBN has set plans for a new high-end drama titled The Bagman, based on ​​the popular local hit Bagman that debuted on Netflix. The eight episodes series will be produced by Philippine-based companies ABS-CBN International Production Division and Dreamscape Entertainment, Rein Entertainment, and Nathan Studios. The original digital series, which sold to Netflix in the Philippines, follows a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor’s henchman but got caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption, and political turmoil. The new show will follow the now-convicted henchman as he learns of tragic family news, which forces him to return to the world of crime.