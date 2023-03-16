‘Phineas & Ferb’ Co-Creator Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh Returning For Revival

Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, co-creator and executive producer of Phineas and Ferb, is set to executive-produce and voice-direct the upcoming 40 new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series at Disney Branded Television. On the revival, Marsh is joining his longtime creative partner, series co-creator Dan Povenmire, who had been previously announced.

Marsh also is currently working on preschool series Hey A.J., from his Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior, which is in production. The adventure/comedy series is based on books by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, who is also among the voice cast. It is executive-produced by Marsh, Bennett and Michael Hodges.

“Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting,” said Meredith Roberts, EVP of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television. “He continually elevates their artistry, as well as his own, to tell the bigger and more entertaining stories for global audiences.”

Marsh and his longtime producing partner Povenmire created and executive-produced Phineas and Ferb, the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history, spanning 126 episodes, five one-hour specials including a musical and two movies about resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of their summer vacation count.

A musician, animator, writer, producer, director and voice actor (including the voice of the Major Francis Monogram in Phineas and Ferb), Marsh, along with Povenmire, wrote more than 450 original songs encompassing pop, rock, swing and jazz for the franchise, music which was twice nominated for Emmy Awards. He voice-directed many performances by the Phineas and Ferb main cast: Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Mitchel Musso, Dee Bradley Baker, Alyson Stoner, Caroline Rhea, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Errigo Jr. and Richard O’Brien, and delivered such guest-starring musicians and actors as Bowling for Soup (who recorded the theme song), Chaka Khan and Slash.

Marsh is repped by Kelly Calder and Donna Felten at Natural Talent.