‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Grabs Another $3M; ‘Sweeney Todd’ Sells Out For $1.4M – Broadway Box Office

Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera had yet another smashing, down-to-the-wire week at the Majestic, grossing more than $3 million for the second consecutive week as the countdown to its April 16 closing continues.

Meanwhile, another villainous character – the bloodthirsty killer of the ecstatically reviewed Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – also made good, selling out its opening week at the Lunt-Fontanne with a $1,394,402 gross. Average ticket price was $132.98.

The two productions made hefty contributions to Broadway’s overall box office take of $32,656,200 for the week ending March 26. That’s a 4% dip from the previous week, although attendance of 259,758 held steady. The slip in receipts reflects a slightly lower average ticket price, due at least in some part to the annual Kids Week promotion, in which attendees under 18 at 21 of Broadway’s 31 shows got in free.

Bad Cinderella, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, also opened (but to decidedly less enthusiastic reviews) at the Imperial. Playing to 91% of capacity, but with an average ticket price of $62.24, the musical grossed $633,929.

Three newcomers to the roster showed promise, especially New York, New York, the Kander & Ebb (& Miranda) musical, filling all seats for its first two previews at the St. James, grossing $418,601 with an average ticket price of $127.16.

Also beginning previews were:

Fat Ham, grossing $216,478 for five previews at the American Airlines Theatre, with attendance at 96% of capacity and an average ticket of $63.97. Opening night is April 12;

The Thanksgiving Play, grossing $87,401 with three previews at 90% capacity at the Hayes. The Second Stage production of Larissa Fasthorse’s comedy directed by Rachel Chavkin opens April 20.

Modest ticket prices helped the previewing Life of Pi and Shucked fill seats at the Schoenfeld and the Nederlander, respectively. Camelot, in previews at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, made an impressive $859,627, filling 92% of seats with a solid average ticket of $112.08.

The well-reviewed Parade continued its strong run, grossing $1,127,073 at the Jacobs.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $1,308,270,364, with total attendance of 10,115,275 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.