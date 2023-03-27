Peacock To Add Livestreams Of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ And CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’

Peacock is adding livestreams of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CNBC’s Squawk Box to its platform, starting on Tuesday, as the streaming service boosts its news offerings from NBCU.

Morning Joe and Squawk Box will be part of a Morning News Live editorial collection, which will draw on NBCU morning news offerings for Peacock Premium subscribers. It also will include morning news offerings from Today All Day, Sky News and local news from NBC O&Os. Morning Joe will stream from 6-10 a.m. ET and Squawk Box from 6-9 a.m. ET. The Premium Plus subscribers will have access to stream Today through their local channel. NBC News Now, the network’s free streaming channel, also is available on Peacock.

The Morning News Live editorial collection will be featured prominently on the Peacock home page and available on the channels tab.

Last year, MSNBC folded its existing streaming channel The Choice from MSNBC into the Peacock hub for premium subscribers. It included on-demand episodes of shows like Morning Joe, The ReidOut, Deadline: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber and All In with Chris Hayes. Those shows, however, have been available after their live telecasts.