Paul Grant Dies: ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Was 56

Paul Grant, an actor that appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, has died. He was 56.

“I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon,” Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News.

Grant played an Ewok in the George Lucas franchise and played a goblin in the Harry Potter franchise. The actor was reportedly found unresponsive on Thursday, March 16 at a train station in London and had been declared brain dead at the scene. Grant was taken off life support on Sunday, March 19.

In a statement to The Sun, Sophie Jayne said, “I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

Grant’s girlfriend Maria Dwyer added, “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

In addition to Star Wars and Harry Potter, the actor also had a credit in The Dead (1987) and Labyrinth (1986). Grant is also credited as a stunt performer in productions like Willow (1988), Labyrinth and Legend (1985).