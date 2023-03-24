‘A Spy Among Friends’ & ‘Litvinenko’ Producer Patrick Spence Leaving ITV Studios

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Spence, the executive producer behind ITVX/MGM+ series A Spy Among Friends, is leaving ITV Studios after more than three years.

Patrick Spence

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director of ITV Studios, told staff on Thursday that Spence would be stepping down, with his next venture yet to be confirmed.

He joined ITV Studios in early 2020 from Fifty Fathoms, the drama production label that was part of Endemol Shine Group before it was acquired by Banijay.

As well as the Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis espionage series A Spy Among Friends, he made David Tennant drama Litvinenko, which chronicled the poisoning of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko.

Spence previously executive produced Sky’s Fortitude and BBC drama The A Word.

