Paramount+ Launches Its First Ever Mobile-Only Plan

Paramount+ has launched its first mobile-only subscription plan.

Beginning in April, subs in Mexico and Brazil will be able to access the ‘Basic Plan’ for around $2.80 and $4.20 per month respectively.

Paramount+ mobile will have the same catalog as the streamer, with the likes of Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, 1923 and Star Trek: Picard available from launch.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager for Paramount+, said the mobile plan is “part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+.”

“With mobile entertainment consumption increasing around the world, a mobile-only option will make our slate of programming more accessible to our audiences in mobile-first countries,” he added.

According to studies quoted by Paramount, more than 50% of the “online population” in both Mexico and Brazil use the smartphone to access streaming services for watching on-demand TV and movies.

The move comes after a period in which Paramount+ was rolled out to dozens of territories outside the U.S., competing with other new streamers such as Peacock and HBO Max. Paramount+ will soon rebrand when it is merged with the old Showtime network, at which point prices will rise in the U.S. Owner Paramount Global has been hit by layoffs in recent months.