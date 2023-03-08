Paramount Global Launches New Marketing Campaign “Popular is Paramount”

Paramount Global today announced a new brand positioning and trade campaign around the tag ‘Popular is Paramount’ to reflect “the company’s indisputable strength in making popular content and content popular for every audience.”

“‘Popular is Paramount’ is a celebration of our company, content and creative excellence,” said CEO Bob Bakish. “It simply captures what we do best — giving audiences what they want, with smart strategies that maximize the reach and power of our unified portfolio to successfully market and distribute IP all around the world at scale. Our content engine is driving huge and undeniable momentum, underscoring our ability to produce big, mass market hits across genres, demographics, formats and platforms.”

Directed to the advertiser, distributor, investor and creative communities, the campaign was produced in-house and will run through the summer of 2023. It features Par’s biggest IP, aiming for “eye-catching declarations of content leadership in all genres and formats, including film, television and streaming.” It will roll out across owned and paid media, as well as “high-impact” out-of-home placements in New York and Los Angeles.

The campaign also debuts a new visual design system, “which reimagines the company’s iconic branding while honoring its heritage and creative spirit.”

“‘Popular is Paramount’ showcases the enduring popularity of our content, both culturally and commercially,” said communications and corporate marketing chief Julia Phelps. “We are experts in telling stories that resonate with every audience, everywhere, and ‘Popular’ is a distinctive identity that connects our legacy to our future.”

Paramount’s portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET (a majority stake is currently for sale), Paramount+ and Pluto TV as well as an extensive TV and film library.

New campaign images below: