Paramount Global Adds Dawn Ostroff To Board

Dawn Ostroff, a seasoned media executive who most recently served as chief content and advertising business officer at Spotify, will joining the Paramount Global board, the company said Friday.

She’ll be an independent, non-executive director, pending a stockholder vote at Paramount’s 2023 shareholders meeting, set for May 8.

Ostroff has extensive experience across content development, multiplatform distribution and advertising. At Spotify, she oversaw the music and audio content business as well as the platform’s global advertising business. Prior to Spotify, she co-founded Condé Nast Entertainment and served as its president from 2011-2018. Before that, she was president of entertainment for The CW broadcast network and president of United Paramount Network, a former subsidiary of Paramount.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to Paramount’s board at such an exciting moment in our evolution,” said Shari Redstone, chair of Paramount’s board of directors. “We believe her leadership, diverse expertise in content strategy and her long track record of driving transformation will prove invaluable as we seek to continue building on the success of Paramount’s global multiplatform strategy.”

The company also said Candace Beinecke and Ronald Nelson, who have served as non-executive directors to Paramount and its predecessor companies since 2018 and 2016 respectively, will not stand for re-election at the annual meeting.

“We are deeply grateful to Candace and Ron for their years of dedicated service and partnership,” Redstone continued. “Their guidance and expertise were instrumental in navigating key milestones and evolving the Company to compete and lead in today’s media landscape.”

With the changes announced today, the Paramount board will comprise 11 members, with eight members serving as independent directors.