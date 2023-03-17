Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish Saw Total Pay Of $32 Million In 2022, Up From $20 Million Year Before

Bob Bakish, chief executive of Paramount Global, saw total compensation in 2022 of $32 million, up from $20 million the year before.

According to the company’s proxy filing today, Bakish’ 2022 compensation included a base salary of $3.1 million (unchanged from the year before ); stock awards of $15.9 million (versus none in 2021); and non-equity incentive plan compensation (like a cash bonus) of $12.9 million versus $16.82 million the prior year.

Proxies lay out the compensation of a company’s five highest paid executives. They are Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra (total pay of $6.5 million in 2022 from $4.1 million the year before); Christa D’Alimonte, EVP and General Counsel ($5.7 million from $3.2 million); Doretha Lea, EVP Global Public Policy and Government Relations ($2.7 million from $2.1 million); and Nancy Phillips, EVP, Chief People Officer, $3 million from $1.8 million).

Discussing Bakish’ compensation, the board noted his strategic leadership and management of the company “during a time of tremendous challenges and opportunities” as he and his team continued to build scale in global streaming and Paramount+; expanded global distribution; continued to maximize strength in linear television and film, including CBS maintain its top position, Yellowstone drawing massive audiences, and Paramount Pictures releasing six films that opened number one at the domestic box office in 2022.

The CEO also oversaw “operational efficiencies” and led efforts “to develop a high-performing workforce, foster an inclusive workplace, and continue supporting the diverse communities and audiences that we serve,” the proxy said.

Paramount Global has set it annual meeting of shareholders for May 7.