Paramount+ Developing New Original Series ‘Vice City’ From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ is developing Vice City (working title), a new original series from Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s G-Unit Film & Television, Deadline has learned.

The project is an original idea from writers and executive producers Darnell Metayer (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Josh Peters (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), with Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) serving as executive producer/director.

Vice City (wt) follows three friends, and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid-80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.

Executive producers also include G-Unit, as well as Alex Young and Jason Spitz for 87 Eleven.

Under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms, most notably the hit Starz series Power, which he starred in, executive produced, and directed. As part of his prior deal at Starz, Jackson served as an executive producer in the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, and the most recently announced projects in development: three BMF spinoffs, and the British boxing drama Fightland. The company is also building out its feature slate with a three-picture horror deal as a collaboration with Horror phenom Eli Roth and 3BlackDot.

Jackson is represented by APA and attorney Steve Savva.

Stahelski’s next release as director and producer is John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest in the record-breaking box-office franchise, which Lionsgate has scheduled to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. He is represented by WME, and attorney Tara Kole.

Metayer and Peters penned the greenlight draft of Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. In television, the duo sold an adaptation of Val Zod to HBO Max, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star. Metayer and Peters are represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller LLP.



