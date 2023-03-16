Paradigm Hires Varun Monga, Ups Sanam Sarani & Sheridan March To Agents; Paradigm Media’s Two Twelve Adds Olivia Annacone

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm Talent Agency on Thursday announced its hiring of Varun Monga as a Literary Content Agent, along with the promotions of Sanam Sarani and Sheridan March to Agent.

Sarani will serve as a Brand Partnerships Agent, cultivating brand opportunities for clients, in addition to booking conventions and serving clients in digital media. March, meanwhile, will focus on developing unique emerging clients as an Emerging Talent Agent. Both will join Monga in working out of Paradigm’s Los Angeles office.

Monga joins Paradigm after three years at Kaplan Stahler Agency, where he represented diverse assortment of writers and directors across film and TV. Notable creatives he’s repped to date include Gary Tieche (Preacher, upcoming Clean Sweep), Bobby Mort (Loudermilk), Kim Clements (Next), Mollie and Ben St. John (Arcane), Jett Garrison (Gen V), Hussain Pirani (FBI: International), Mary Castellanos (George & Tammy), Ajani Jackson (Law & Order) and Michael Poisson (Tom Swift), to name a few.

“We are excited to welcome Varun to Paradigm, where his instincts, experience and relationships, particularly in the area of scripted television, will perfectly complement our growing team,” said Managing Partner Andrew Ruf. “We are also pleased to announce the richly deserved promotions of Sanam and Sheridan, whose energy, creativity and dedication continue to make them both especially valuable to the agency and our clients.”

Also announced today was Olivia Annacone’s appointment as a Talent Relations Manager for Two Twelve Management & Marketing, a division of Paradigm Media Entertainment. Annacone comes to the company’s culinary talent representation division from athleisure brand SET Active, where she oversaw all marketing and partnerships.

“Olivia brings significant talent and expertise in brand management and content creation that will be invaluable for our clients,” said Two Twelve Founder and President Scott Feldman. “Her experience in entertainment and the epicurean space makes her a perfect fit as we continue to expand our team and our services.”

Monga is a graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business who began his career at ICM, later working at Resolution, where he became an agent. The new addition to Paradigm’s Literary Content division spent five years, prior to Kaplan Stahler, at the hybrid agency and management firm ESA (Equitable Stewardship for Artists).

Sarani joined the agency as an executive assistant in 2018 before being upped to Brand Partnerships Coordinator last year. The newly minted Brand Partnerships Agent got her undergrad degree from Cal State, Northridge, and is currently completing her graduate studies at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, from which she will receive her MBA this spring.

March started at Paradigm as an intern in 2019 while obtaining her MBA from St. John’s University, where she also earned her undergraduate degree. She worked as an agent’s assistant before being promoted to Emerging Talent Coordinator in 2022.



Prior to SET Active, Annacone worked alongside chef and restaurateur Michael Symon to develop and produce the digital series Daily Dinners with Chef Michael Symon. The show later turned into the Daytime Emmy-nominated TV series Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, which is currently slated for its fourth season on Food Network.

Annacone previously worked for Universal Music Group’s brand management company Bravado, handling merchandising for such major clients as the Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Guns N’ Roses and Selena Gomez. She launched her career producing at Tennis Channel and has also served as a content creator for brand partnerships, as well as social media campaigns for former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, soccer star Jozy Altidore, Symon and others.