‘Outlander’ Sets Premiere Date For Two-Part Extended Season 7, Drops First-Look Photos

Droughtlander is nearly over as Starz has set the premiere date for Outlander‘s seventh season for Friday, June 16, at midnight ET via streaming and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK. For linear viewers, the show premieres on the same day, at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. New episodes will be released weekly Fridays.

The extended 16-episode season will be split into two parts of eight episodes each, with the second half of the series inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international bestsellers premiering in 2024. See the first-look photos above and below.

Outlander was renewed for an eighth and final season in January, with the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood, focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents, also officially ordered to series.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Returning favorites include Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley. They will be joined by newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe and Heughan executive produce. The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

More new photos can be found below.

David Berry as Lord John Grey and Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie and Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie