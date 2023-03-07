‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Continues To Lead Netflix Weekly TV Chart, Chris Rock Special Enters U.S. Top Ten

The Pogues ruled the Netflix English-language TV charts once again. Outer Banks Season 3 reigned over the Top 10 for the second week in a row from February 27 to March 5.

The third installment racked up another 99M hours viewed, in addition 154.97M that it tallied last week. Seasons 1 and 2 also remained in the Top 10 with 34M hours viewed and 27.7M hours viewed, respectively.

While it didn’t make it into the global Top 10, Chris Rock‘s latest comedy special, Selective Outrage, ranked No. 7 in the U.S. among TV shows for the week, according to Netflix. Since the special debuted on Saturday evening, it was only available for about one day of the measurement window. So it’s not entirely unsurprising that it wouldn’t make it into the overall Top 10 shows.

The special was only available in English over the weekend and recently began rolling out in different languages.

Sex/Life debuted on the global TV list at No. 2 with 43.9M hours viewed. Perfect Match (42.7M hours viewed), Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (33.4M hours viewed), Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive (26.2M hours viewed) all returned to the list.

Wednesday is also still holding onto a spot in the Top 10 for the 15th week, with another 16.4M hours viewed.

On the film side of things, We Have a Ghost held onto the top spot on the English-language list with 42.62M hours viewed. Netflix says the film appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

The Strays took second place again with 14.6M hours viewed, and The Condemned debuted at No. 3 with 10.2M hours viewed. R.I.P.D. also entered the list this week with 8.3M hours viewed. Bad Boys for Life also racked up 8.3M.

The Hunger Games and The Hangover: Part III hit the streamer and both made their way onto the film list with 6.2M hours viewed and 5.8M hours viewed, respectively. Also on the list were Your Place or Mine, This Is Where I Leave You, and Paw Patrol: The Movie.