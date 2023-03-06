Skip to main content
Lenny Kravitz Will Perform During In Memoriam Segment At Academy Awards

Lenny Kravitz will deliver the In Memoriam performance at the 95th Oscars, set to air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide March 12 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. 

Kravitz’ three-decade-plus musical career includes 11 studio albums that have sold 40 million copies worldwide and won four consecutive Grammy Awards. Kravitz appeared in such films as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Hunger Games and Precious.

Following the In Memoriam tribute, more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives will be honored in an extended photo gallery on A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are serving as executive producers and showrunners of this year’s Oscars. Molly McNearney will also executive produce. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony.

