Oscars: Lady Gaga Won’t Perform At Ceremony; Nominated Song From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Will Be Acknowledged In Clips

After weeks of speculation, Oscarcast director Glenn Weiss said today that Lady Gaga will not perform her Best Song nominee “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick at Sunday’s 95th annual Academy Awards.

The singer has told producers she is planning on coming to the ceremony as a nominee, but she won’t have time to prepare a musical number because she’s shooting the Warner Bros’ DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix.

The other four tunes up for the Best Original Song Oscar — “Applause” (from Tell It like a Woman), “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), “Naatu Naatu” (RRR) and “This Is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once) — will be performed during the show.

In an interview this week with Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond, Oscarcast producer Ricky Kirshner said of Gaga possibly performing on the show: “We’ve announced some of the performances, and there are still more announcements to come. So I will say that the ones we’ve announced, very creatively, have taken to make their song very performance based and very visual. Obviously, as you can imagine, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Very visual. David Byrne [who co-wrote and performed that film’s song “This Is a Life”] had a lot to say about what it’ll look like, so that’ll be cool. So we’re excited about all the performances that we have.

Lady Gaga has performed at the Oscars twice before, for the Diane Warren collaboration “Til It Happens to You” from the doc The Hunting Ground in 2016 and for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which won the Oscar in 2019. She also was featured in a 2015 Oscars tribute to The Sound of Music and appeared last year aiding Liza Minelli in presenting the Best Picture prize to CODA.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. ABC is airing the show live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 countries around the world.

Patrick Hipes contributed to this report.

