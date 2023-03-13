Oscars In Memoriam Segment Missing Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino And Charlbi Dean From Oscar-Nominated ‘Triangle Of Sadness’

The Oscars’ annual In Memoriam segment on Sunday included a live performance of the song “Calling All Angels” by Lenny Kravitz.

The slideshow of notable deaths that streamed behind Kravitz includes names like Angela Lansbury, Ray Liotta, Jean-Luc Godard, Irene Cara, Kirstie Alley, Raquel Welch, Nichelle Nichols, Burt Bacharach, Vangelis, and many more.

Watch the performance above.

Among those that were missing (and called out on Twitter) included Charlbi Dean, the leading actress in the Best Picture Oscar nominee Triangle of Sadness who died suddenly at age 32; Anne Heche, who died in an August car crash; Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino; and Tom Sizemore, who starred in the Oscar-nominated Saving Private Ryan as part of a long career.

Fiddler on the Roof star Chaim Topol was also left off. He died Thursday at 87.

The Academy said when it revealed Kravitz as the performer that “more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives” will be memorialized in an extended photo gallery on the Academy’s digital magazine, A.frame — a way to extend the televised list.

John Travolta introduced the segment tonight and choked up when talking about those the industry lost over the past year, at one point saying they are “hopelessly devoted to you,” a reference to a line in the Olivia Newton-John song of the same name from Grease.

Travolta and Newton-John starred in the 1978 movie musical. Newton-John died in August 2022 at age 73.

Newton-John was included in tonight’s tribute.

Ahead of the segment, Jimmy Kimmel onstage asked the audience at the Dolby Theatre whether they thought Robert Blake should be included.

Blake, who died earlier this week at age 89 in Los Angeles, was an Emmy winner for Baretta and starred in films including In Cold Blood and Lost Highway. His career ended after he went on trial for the 2001 murder of his wife Bonnie Lee Bakely. He was acquitted.