Oscars: Harrison Ford, Halle Berry Among Those On Academy’s Final List Of Presenters

Indiana Jones is coming to the Oscars.

Harrison Ford is among the Academy’s final list of names chosen as presenters for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Harrison Ford (Getty Images) Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Joining Ford on the latest round of stars are Oscar winner Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner and executive producer Molly McNearney announced today.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at Ovation’s Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

The only question now is are there any “surprise” names the producers are holding back until the big night. Stay tuned.



