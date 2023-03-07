Oscar Presenters: Andrew Garfield, Danai Gurira, Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas, John Cho & Others Added – The List So Far

The Movie Academy has padded the presenter ranks for the 95th Oscars this weekend. Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver will present statuettes Sunday.

They join the previously announced Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

More presenters will be revealed during the week.

The latest adds to Hollywood’s Big Night come just as Oscar voting is set to end, with ballots due at 5 p.m. PT tonight.

The months-long awards season culminates with the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Vying for the coveted Best Picture trophy are the two top-grossing films of 2022 — Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick — along with All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Check out all the Oscar nominees here.

ABC will air the ceremony live coast-to-coast starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, along with more than 200 countries around the world.

