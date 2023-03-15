Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield And Mia Goth Top Choices To Star In Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ At Netflix – The Dish

EXCLUSIVE: Following his big Animated Feature Oscar win on Sunday for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro is getting closer to finding his next live-action film. Sources tell Deadline that Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in del Toro’s Frankenstein at Netflix. Del Toro will write and direct the pic.

Insiders close to the pic caution that del Toro is still working on the script and no formal offers have given to any actors. But sources add that he has has met with all three and each is on board to star.

Netflix declined comment.

Del Toro has been developing the Frankenstein project for some time and has always wanted to make a movie centered on the iconic Mary Shelley story. It is unknown whether his version would be a period pic or set in modern times. It is also unknown who would be playing Doctor Frankenstein or his creation; it is believed Goth would be playing Doctor Frankenstein’s love interest.

Even in its early days, del Toro seems to be pulling together an ensemble as on fire as any in this town. Isaac continues to be busy as he is coming off his Emmy-nominated work in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage and the Marvel limited series Moon Knight. He was also recently tapped to play Kurt Vonnegut in the limited series Helltown.

Garfield is coming off Emmy and SAG nominations for his work in Under the Banner of Heaven and is also set to star alongside Florence Pugh in the StudioCanal pic We Live In Time. As for Goth, she is becoming the new go-to scream queen with not one, not two but three acclaimed performances in horror movies X, its prequel Pearl and Infinity Pool, which premiered at Sundance.

More to come as this comes together.